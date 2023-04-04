Register
Young Irish dancers displaying their steps at the Halfway House Hotel.
Young Irish dancers displaying their steps at the Halfway House Hotel.

17 photos of Ulster-Scots soiree at Ballygally venue

Singing and dancing were all part of a Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group-hosted soiree at the Halfway House, Ballygally.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST

The programme to mark St Patrick’s Night featured the Murray School of Irish Dance and Bright Light School of Irish Dancers plus live music from acclaimed musical acts and a bowl of Irish stew.

Were you among those toe-tapping at the well-supported event?

Singer Alastair Coyles and friends enjoying the Ulster-Scots gathering.

1. Soiree

Singer Alastair Coyles and friends enjoying the Ulster-Scots gathering. Photo: Contributed

Elizabeth, William and Robert Ross at the Halfway House, Ballygally.

2. Soiree

Elizabeth, William and Robert Ross at the Halfway House, Ballygally. Photo: Contributed

Norman and Joan Wilson.

3. Soiree

Norman and Joan Wilson. Photo: Contributed

Young dancers who displayed their steps at the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group event.

4. Soiree

Young dancers who displayed their steps at the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group event. Photo: Contributed

