17 photos of Ulster-Scots soiree at Ballygally venue
Singing and dancing were all part of a Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group-hosted soiree at the Halfway House, Ballygally.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST
The programme to mark St Patrick’s Night featured the Murray School of Irish Dance and Bright Light School of Irish Dancers plus live music from acclaimed musical acts and a bowl of Irish stew.
Were you among those toe-tapping at the well-supported event?
