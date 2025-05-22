National Rescue Dog Day is this week so we wanted to celebrate the joy, loyalty and unconditional love a rescue dog can bring.
Many of you have opened your heart and home to a rescue dog, and here we have shared some of your beautiful dogs and why your pet is so special.
Here are some of your photos.
1. 'A big part of our family'
Janet Kennedy shared a photo of Sadie from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI '3yrs 🥰 best wee dog and a big part of our family ❤️' Photo: Janet Kennedy
2. 'She's been there for me every day'
Andrea Headley said: "My Molly is my world. I rescued her back when I was going though a lot in my life and she has been there for me everyday since xx" Photo: Andrea Headley
3. 'A loveable wee imp'
"Stitch was rescued from being used for hunting. He's a tiny Padderdale that thinks he's a Rottweiler lol. But he is a loveable wee imp," said Andrea. Photo: Andrea Headley
4. Freckles and Roxy
"Here are my rescues, Freckles and Roxy," said Laura Redpath Penny. Photo: Laura Redpath Penny
