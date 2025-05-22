17 photos of your beautiful and amazing Rescue dogs

By Carmel Robinson
Published 22nd May 2025, 17:50 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 17:58 BST
Rescue dogs are some of the most amazing friends a person can have and you have shown us just some of the most beautiful of all.

National Rescue Dog Day is this week so we wanted to celebrate the joy, loyalty and unconditional love a rescue dog can bring.

Many of you have opened your heart and home to a rescue dog, and here we have shared some of your beautiful dogs and why your pet is so special.

Here are some of your photos.

Janet Kennedy shared a photo of Sadie from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI '3yrs 🥰 best wee dog and a big part of our family ❤️'

1. 'A big part of our family'

Janet Kennedy shared a photo of Sadie from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI '3yrs 🥰 best wee dog and a big part of our family ❤️' Photo: Janet Kennedy

Andrea Headley said: "My Molly is my world. I rescued her back when I was going though a lot in my life and she has been there for me everyday since xx"

2. 'She's been there for me every day'

Andrea Headley said: "My Molly is my world. I rescued her back when I was going though a lot in my life and she has been there for me everyday since xx" Photo: Andrea Headley

"Stitch was rescued from being used for hunting. He's a tiny Padderdale that thinks he's a Rottweiler lol. But he is a loveable wee imp," said Andrea.

3. 'A loveable wee imp'

"Stitch was rescued from being used for hunting. He's a tiny Padderdale that thinks he's a Rottweiler lol. But he is a loveable wee imp," said Andrea. Photo: Andrea Headley

"Here are my rescues, Freckles and Roxy," said Laura Redpath Penny.

4. Freckles and Roxy

"Here are my rescues, Freckles and Roxy," said Laura Redpath Penny. Photo: Laura Redpath Penny

