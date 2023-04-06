Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
3 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
4 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
4 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
5 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
Showing off their painted faces at the Easter Trail and Fun Day are Logan Kerr (8), Freddie Kerr (3) and Lily Grace Brown (7). PT15-202.Showing off their painted faces at the Easter Trail and Fun Day are Logan Kerr (8), Freddie Kerr (3) and Lily Grace Brown (7). PT15-202.
Showing off their painted faces at the Easter Trail and Fun Day are Logan Kerr (8), Freddie Kerr (3) and Lily Grace Brown (7). PT15-202.

17 pictures as sun shines on Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day at Tannaghmore Gardens in Lurgan

The Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day at Tannaghmore Gardens, Lurgan proved an enjoyable event for hundreds of local people on Thursday afternoon.

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 19:04 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 19:04 BST

They joined the Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield in the sun, for a packed day of activities, including an Easter Egg Trail, face painting, bouncy castles, multi sports and playground games along with bushcraft activities.

Photographer Tony Hendron joined in the fun of the sold-out event.

Playing on the steel dog sculpture at Tannaghmore Gardens during Thursday's Fun Day are from left, Albie Foster (4), Joseph Foster (6) and Myla Stockdale (7). PT15-216.

1. Fun in the sun

Playing on the steel dog sculpture at Tannaghmore Gardens during Thursday's Fun Day are from left, Albie Foster (4), Joseph Foster (6) and Myla Stockdale (7). PT15-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the children who took part in the Easter Egg Trail at Tannaghmore Gardens on Thursday afternoon. PT15-215.

2. Hunting those eggs

Some of the children who took part in the Easter Egg Trail at Tannaghmore Gardens on Thursday afternoon. PT15-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

Beverley McGurgan pictured with son, Tristan and Border Collie, Lucy dressed for the occasion at the ABC Council Easter Trail and Fun Day at Tannaghmore Gardens. PT15-201.

3. Ear ear!

Beverley McGurgan pictured with son, Tristan and Border Collie, Lucy dressed for the occasion at the ABC Council Easter Trail and Fun Day at Tannaghmore Gardens. PT15-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Tannaghmore Gardens farm supervisor, Richard McKitterick show off one of the new-born lambs to some of the children who attended the Easter Trail and Fun Day at the gardens on Thursday. PT15-200.

4. New arrival

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Tannaghmore Gardens farm supervisor, Richard McKitterick show off one of the new-born lambs to some of the children who attended the Easter Trail and Fun Day at the gardens on Thursday. PT15-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MayorLord Mayor