17 pictures as sun shines on Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day at Tannaghmore Gardens in Lurgan

The Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day at Tannaghmore Gardens, Lurgan proved an enjoyable event for hundreds of local people on Thursday afternoon.
They joined the Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield in the sun, for a packed day of activities, including an Easter Egg Trail, face painting, bouncy castles, multi sports and playground games along with bushcraft activities.
Photographer Tony Hendron joined in the fun of the sold-out event.
1. Fun in the sun
Playing on the steel dog sculpture at Tannaghmore Gardens during Thursday's Fun Day are from left, Albie Foster (4), Joseph Foster (6) and Myla Stockdale (7). PT15-216. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Hunting those eggs
Some of the children who took part in the Easter Egg Trail at Tannaghmore Gardens on Thursday afternoon. PT15-215. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Ear ear!
Beverley McGurgan pictured with son, Tristan and Border Collie, Lucy dressed for the occasion at the ABC Council Easter Trail and Fun Day at Tannaghmore Gardens. PT15-201. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. New arrival
Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Tannaghmore Gardens farm supervisor, Richard McKitterick show off one of the new-born lambs to some of the children who attended the Easter Trail and Fun Day at the gardens on Thursday. PT15-200. Photo: Tony Hendron