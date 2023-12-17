Register
BREAKING
Lurgan girls, Martina Mackle, Louise Lennon and Bronagh Laverty enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-264.Lurgan girls, Martina Mackle, Louise Lennon and Bronagh Laverty enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-264.
Lurgan girls, Martina Mackle, Louise Lennon and Bronagh Laverty enjoying the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-264.

17 sparkling pictures from the Seagoe Hotel's Christmas party night in Portadown on Friday

The Seagoe Hotel was the place to be on Friday night (December 15) for another great festive party night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT

Among those enjoying the chance to get together were groups of friends from around the area along with staff from various businesses including Elegant Kitchens, Lurgan; NFU Mutual, Portadown; TrustFord, Lisburn; Dawson Manufacturing and Engineering, Portadown; Portadown Recycling; SAM NI, Portadown; McAvoy Windows, Lurgan and Trade Solutions Ireland.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the fun-filled atmosphere of the night.

A group of sisters and friends from Lurgan who partied at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-255.

1. Festive night out

A group of sisters and friends from Lurgan who partied at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-255. Photo: Tony Hendron

Workers from Trust Ford, Lisburn, who enjoyed the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-256.

2. Festive night out

Workers from Trust Ford, Lisburn, who enjoyed the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-256. Photo: Tony Hendron

Judith Kelly, Beverley Somerville and Estelle Brownlee who had a great night out at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-257.

3. Festive night out

Judith Kelly, Beverley Somerville and Estelle Brownlee who had a great night out at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-257. Photo: Tony Hendron

Staff from Elegant Kitchens, Lurgan pictured at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-258.

4. Festive night out

Staff from Elegant Kitchens, Lurgan pictured at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Friday. PT51-258. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortadownNFU MutualLisburn