3 . Head to Bryson's for a good band

Bryson's in Garden Street was the place to head on a Thursday night to hear a good band or solo performer. Progressive rock, blues and folk music lovers were well catered for. Many top acts appeared including the guitarist Henry McCullough, who performed at the Woodstock Festival. Going back in time there was the Town Hall, where the public library is today. Weekly dances were held and the occasional star act performer, such as comedian Frankie Howerd, took to the stage. The Arches Hotel in the town centre for discos and dance bands; St John's Hall, King Street, which was a popular venue for pantomines, and The Burnside Hall (FE College) for dances. Photo: National World