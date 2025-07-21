The huge ferris wheel of Cassely’s Xtreme Funfair is an eyecatching addition to the local summer skyline with it and a variety of other rides proving a big attraction since the fair opened to the public on Friday.
The funfair runs to Sunday, July 27 and is open daily from 1pm to 9pm.
Photographer MP Doran went along to catch up with some of those enjoying the excitement on Sunday evening.
Young Lily jumping around and having a ball at Xtreme Funfair at Rushmere Shopping Centre. Photo: MP Doran
The traffic is terrible this time of day! Photo: MP Doran
Enjoying the fun fair, are back row from left: Sofie, Emma, Connie, Danielle, and front: Emily, Abbie, Jack and Charlie. Photo: MP Doran
This young driver is concentrating on the road ahead. Photo: MP Doran
