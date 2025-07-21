17 thrilling photos as Xtreme Funfair at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon proves a big hit

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:48 BST
There’s no mistaking the fact that the funfair is back at Rushmere Shopping Centre!

The huge ferris wheel of Cassely’s Xtreme Funfair is an eyecatching addition to the local summer skyline with it and a variety of other rides proving a big attraction since the fair opened to the public on Friday.

The funfair runs to Sunday, July 27 and is open daily from 1pm to 9pm.

Photographer MP Doran went along to catch up with some of those enjoying the excitement on Sunday evening.

Young Lily jumping around and having a ball at Xtreme Funfair at Rushmere Shopping Centre. Photo: MP Doran

The traffic is terrible this time of day! Photo: MP Doran

Enjoying the fun fair, are back row from left: Sofie, Emma, Connie, Danielle, and front: Emily, Abbie, Jack and Charlie. Photo: MP Doran

This young driver is concentrating on the road ahead. Photo: MP Doran

