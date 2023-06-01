17 upbeat photos from Junior Orange parades in Saintfield and Bangor
Participants included JLOL 18 from Bangor, which was formed in late 2022 and the 2023 Junior Grand Lodge award recipients Royal Hillsborough JLOL 55. Members were entertained in the field after planting a tree to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.
Meanwhile, 13 lodges from Co Armagh Junior Orange attended their annual demonstration in Bangor, being joined by four girls’ lodges from the Junior Orangewomen’s Association of Ireland. The parade was led by Tandragee Junior District and included the recently reformed Richhill JLOL 285.
Junior Grand Master Most Wor Bro Joseph Magill said: “This current growth is a direct result of the efforts being made within junior counties, and by senior lodges and districts. This helps protect the future of the Orange institution as well as providing young members with excellent life experience, and a strong grounding in Orange culture.”
This Saturday (June3), 18 junior lodges from Co Antrim and Co Londonderry will meet in Portrush. The main parade will commence from Dunluce car park at 12.30.