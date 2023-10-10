Register
Newtownabbey folk are well-known for their unique turn of phrase.Newtownabbey folk are well-known for their unique turn of phrase.
17 words and phrases you'll know if you're from Newtownabbey

Newtownabbey is a colourful region full of interesting history and character – as well as some of its own unique phrases.
By Russell Keers
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST

The borough’s towns and villages with their rural backdrop boast many rich and unique expressions.

They give the community a colour and character that reflects its history and people and set it apart.

Check out our list of 17 classic Newtownabbey sayings. How many of them do you use?

Any craic? What's the craic? A friendly greeting to someone you stop to chat with. Asking them how they are.

1. Craic

Any craic? What's the craic? A friendly greeting to someone you stop to chat with. Asking them how they are. Photo: Alexander Grey- Unsplash

Scunnered is an Ulster Scots term widely used across east Antrim and Newtownabbey meaning that the person is fed up.

2. Scunnered

Scunnered is an Ulster Scots term widely used across east Antrim and Newtownabbey meaning that the person is fed up. Photo: Jeremy Perkins- Unsplash

Dander means a walk or a stroll. "I'm going for a dander in the park."

3. Dander

Dander means a walk or a stroll. "I'm going for a dander in the park." Photo: Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash

Wind your neck in is slang for calm down or mind your own business.

4. Wind your neck in

Wind your neck in is slang for calm down or mind your own business. Photo: Google

