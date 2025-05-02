The school came alive with colour, music, movement and flavour as students explored and embraced traditions from around the world.

Year 8 students were joined by enthusiastic pupils from Presentation Primary School, Ballyoran Primary School, St John the Baptist’s Primary School and Millington Primary School for a day packed with enriching workshops and cultural experiences.

Activities included Bollywood dance and African drumming to Mexican and Chinese fan dancing, henna art, Irish dancing, world faiths exhibitions, traditional crafts and global food tasting – reflecting the diversity and unity of the wider community.

A school spokesperson said: “This event wasn’t just about fun - it was a meaningful step in our school’s journey toward becoming a School of Sanctuary, where everyone feels safe, welcomed, and valued. Through this day of shared learning and celebration, we reaffirmed our commitment to inclusion, empathy, and the power of culture to connect us all.

"A heartfelt thank you goes out to the parents, families, community members and staff who made the day such a success.”

1 . Multicultural Celebration Day Showing off some Polish culture are from left, Aine Breslin, Hannah Chodaowska, Tosia Augustyniak and Lena Swiderska. PT18-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Multicultural Celebration Day The So Pa Sabi African Dance Group, made up of pupils from various local schools, who entertained visitors at the St John the Baptist's College Multicultural Celebration Day. PT18-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Multicultural Celebration Day Pictured at the St John the Baptist's College Multicultural Celebration Day are from left, Nyrisa Pires, Brian Dias-Ferreira, Presentation Primary School, and Anne Githinji, classroom assistant. PT18-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON