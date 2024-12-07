18 cracking pictures from Friday's Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Dec 2024, 17:34 BST
Friday’s Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel gave work colleagues and groups of friends a great opportunity to get into the festive spirit.

Among those out for the evening were healthcare colleagues from the Trauma Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital and Portadown Family GP Practice along with staff from local businesses including Almac, Avondale Foods, Irwins Bakery, Tayto and Fairgreen Plastics,

These pictures by Tony Hendron show some of those who joined in the festive celebrations.

Craigavon Area Hospital Trauma Unit staff in party mood at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night. Included from left are, Amanda White, Debbie Bradley and Stephen McConaghy. PT50-224.

Craigavon Area Hospital Trauma Unit staff in party mood at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night. Included from left are, Amanda White, Debbie Bradley and Stephen McConaghy. PT50-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking forward to the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night are Claire McGaughey and Lucy Ferguson. PT50-227.

Looking forward to the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night are Claire McGaughey and Lucy Ferguson. PT50-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Staff of the Trauma Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital ready to party at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday night. PT50-219.

Staff of the Trauma Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital ready to party at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday night. PT50-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Members of Edgarstown Residents Association picture at the Seagoe Party Night. PT50-220.

Members of Edgarstown Residents Association picture at the Seagoe Party Night. PT50-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON

