Pupils and their families, friends of the college and staff were joined by members of the community for an afternoon of activities, ranging from face painting to pony trekking.

There was also the opportunity to meet Barry McCambridge, Tiarnan Kelly, Conor Turbitt and Kelly Mallon, Grace Ferguson and Eve Lavery from the Armagh men’s and women’s teams - all inspirational figures who have enjoyed immense success this year.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch some of those enjoying the afternoon of September fun in the sun.

1 . Fun day Irish teacher, Justin Lynch took his turn at the 'soak the teacher' section at St John the Baptist's College fun day and Rhys McCann, left, and Logan Henry were only too happy to oblige. PT37-237. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Fun day The Hamill family enjoying the fun and sun at the St John the Baptist's College annual fun day. Included are dad, Paddy, mum Nicola, Molly (12) and Joe (8). PT37-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Fun day Manning the tuck shop at the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Shileen McCabe, Thaila Mane and Meabh McKeever (6). PT37-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Fun day Enjoying a great family day out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day are the McWilliams family including, Teddie (3), dad Marty, mum Mary-Beth and little Marley (7 months). PT37-222. Photo: Tony Hendron