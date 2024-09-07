18 fab photos as the sun comes out for St John the Baptist College family fun day in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2024, 20:36 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 20:36 BST
Fine weather on Saturday helped make the family fun day at St John the Baptist College an even more enjoyable event for everyone.

Pupils and their families, friends of the college and staff were joined by members of the community for an afternoon of activities, ranging from face painting to pony trekking.

There was also the opportunity to meet Barry McCambridge, Tiarnan Kelly, Conor Turbitt and Kelly Mallon, Grace Ferguson and Eve Lavery from the Armagh men’s and women’s teams - all inspirational figures who have enjoyed immense success this year.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch some of those enjoying the afternoon of September fun in the sun.

Irish teacher, Justin Lynch took his turn at the 'soak the teacher' section at St John the Baptist's College fun day and Rhys McCann, left, and Logan Henry were only too happy to oblige. PT37-237. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Hamill family enjoying the fun and sun at the St John the Baptist's College annual fun day. Included are dad, Paddy, mum Nicola, Molly (12) and Joe (8). PT37-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

Manning the tuck shop at the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Shileen McCabe, Thaila Mane and Meabh McKeever (6). PT37-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying a great family day out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day are the McWilliams family including, Teddie (3), dad Marty, mum Mary-Beth and little Marley (7 months). PT37-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

