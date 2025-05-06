The triumphant squad was cheered by a huge turnout of the public as team members toured the town on an open-top bus.
These photos capture some of the atmosphere of a memorable occasion after the Swifts’ unforgettable victory against Cliftonville at the National Stadium.
1. Well done Swifts!
Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour through the town. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press
2. Well done Swifts!
Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour through the town to celebrate their victory over Cliftonville at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press
3. Well done Swifts!
Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy celebrating in the town on Monday evening. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press
4. Well done Swifts!
Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour on Monday evening through the town. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press
