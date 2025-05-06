18 fabulous photos as jubilant crowd gives Dungannon Swifts squad a hero's welcome

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th May 2025, 15:02 BST
There were jubilant scenes in Dungannon on Monday evening when the triumphant Swifts enjoyed the chance to show off the Irish Cup to their loyal fans.

The triumphant squad was cheered by a huge turnout of the public as team members toured the town on an open-top bus.

These photos capture some of the atmosphere of a memorable occasion after the Swifts’ unforgettable victory against Cliftonville at the National Stadium.

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour through the town.

1. Well done Swifts!

Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour through the town to celebrate their victory over Cliftonville at the National Stadium, Belfast

2. Well done Swifts!

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour through the town to celebrate their victory over Cliftonville at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy celebrating in the town on Monday evening.

3. Well done Swifts!

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy celebrating in the town on Monday evening. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour on Monday evening through the town.

4. Well done Swifts!

Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts enjoy a open top bus tour on Monday evening through the town. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Related topics:SwiftsCliftonville
