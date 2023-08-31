18 fabulous photos of big nights out at Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2006 and 2007
Did you enjoy a big night out at Ballygally Castle Hotel on the Antrim Coast in 2006 or 2007?
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Aug 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 19:33 BST
A search in the Larne Times archive offered photos from a St Comgall’s High School formals, a Ballygally Community Development Association dance, the Oxygen Therapy Centre Autumn Ball and the Larne Mayor’s Ball.
Take a look at these pics and see if you can spot anyone you know.
1 / 5