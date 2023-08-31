Register
Ladies enjoying themselves at the Oxygen Therapy Centre Ball in the Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2006.Ladies enjoying themselves at the Oxygen Therapy Centre Ball in the Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2006.
18 fabulous photos of big nights out at Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2006 and 2007

Did you enjoy a big night out at Ballygally Castle Hotel on the Antrim Coast in 2006 or 2007?
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Aug 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 19:33 BST

A search in the Larne Times archive offered photos from a St Comgall’s High School formals, a Ballygally Community Development Association dance, the Oxygen Therapy Centre Autumn Ball and the Larne Mayor’s Ball.

Take a look at these pics and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Pictured at the St Comgall's College formal at Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2007 are (from left) Andrew Hardy, Rachel Millar, Aimee Mc Allister and Lee Robinson.

Pictured at the St Comgall's College formal at Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2007 are (from left) Andrew Hardy, Rachel Millar, Aimee Mc Allister and Lee Robinson. Photo: Phillip Byrne

Hollie Hamilton and Danny Hargey pictured at the St Comgall's College formal at Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2007

Hollie Hamilton and Danny Hargey pictured at the St Comgall's College formal at Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2007 Photo: Phillip Byrne

Colin McKee welcomes Norma Shannon and Ann Murray to Ballygally Castle Hotel for the Mayor's Ball in 2007.

Colin McKee welcomes Norma Shannon and Ann Murray to Ballygally Castle Hotel for the Mayor's Ball in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

Margaret and Bert Colquitt, Sheelagh and Francis Walsh and Liz and Eric Dalzell in Ballygally Castle Hotel for the Ballygally Community Development Association dance in 2007

Margaret and Bert Colquitt, Sheelagh and Francis Walsh and Liz and Eric Dalzell in Ballygally Castle Hotel for the Ballygally Community Development Association dance in 2007 Photo: Peter Rippon

