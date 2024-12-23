The scenic avenue to Hillsborough Fort was transformed into a winter wonderland on December 13 with festive music, the glow of holiday lights, and the aroma of spiced drinks and festive bakes filling the air.
Carryduff hosted its Christmas celebration on December 18 at the new Lidl store car park. This free-to-attend event brought the community together for an evening filled with festive cheer, local goods and lively entertainment.
The holiday spirit arrived at Moat Park in Dundonald on December 19, following a postponement due to Storm Darragh. Entertainment for all ages included performances by Johnston School of Highland Dance and Ben Cutler Music.
Check out these wonderful photos from the recent events.