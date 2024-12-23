The scenic avenue to Hillsborough Fort was transformed into a winter wonderland on December 13 with festive music, the glow of holiday lights, and the aroma of spiced drinks and festive bakes filling the air.

Carryduff hosted its Christmas celebration on December 18 at the new Lidl store car park. This free-to-attend event brought the community together for an evening filled with festive cheer, local goods and lively entertainment.

The holiday spirit arrived at Moat Park in Dundonald on December 19, following a postponement due to Storm Darragh. Entertainment for all ages included performances by Johnston School of Highland Dance and Ben Cutler Music.

Check out these wonderful photos from the recent events.

1 . Festive fun Ashleigh, Poppy, Willow and Jason Eccleshare at Dundonald's Christmas market on December 19. Photo: Stephen McAuley

2 . Festive fun William, Laura and Harry Crossey in Royal Hillsborough. Photo: Bruce Watson

3 . Festive fun Sarah Clayton and Bethany Thompson at the Christmas Market in Royal Hillsborough. Photo: Bruce Watson

4 . Festive fun The enchanting Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market returned to The Dark Walk on December 13. Photo: Bruce Watson