18 fabulously festive pictures as residents flock to Lisburn and Castlereagh’s Christmas markets

By Russell Keers
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 16:01 GMT
Families and friends from across Lisburn and Castlereagh soaked up the festive atmosphere at Christmas markets in Royal Hillsborough, Dundonald and Carryduff.

The scenic avenue to Hillsborough Fort was transformed into a winter wonderland on December 13 with festive music, the glow of holiday lights, and the aroma of spiced drinks and festive bakes filling the air.

Carryduff hosted its Christmas celebration on December 18 at the new Lidl store car park. This free-to-attend event brought the community together for an evening filled with festive cheer, local goods and lively entertainment.

The holiday spirit arrived at Moat Park in Dundonald on December 19, following a postponement due to Storm Darragh. Entertainment for all ages included performances by Johnston School of Highland Dance and Ben Cutler Music.

Check out these wonderful photos from the recent events.

Ashleigh, Poppy, Willow and Jason Eccleshare at Dundonald's Christmas market on December 19.

1. Festive fun

Ashleigh, Poppy, Willow and Jason Eccleshare at Dundonald's Christmas market on December 19. Photo: Stephen McAuley

William, Laura and Harry Crossey in Royal Hillsborough.

2. Festive fun

William, Laura and Harry Crossey in Royal Hillsborough. Photo: Bruce Watson

Sarah Clayton and Bethany Thompson at the Christmas Market in Royal Hillsborough.

3. Festive fun

Sarah Clayton and Bethany Thompson at the Christmas Market in Royal Hillsborough. Photo: Bruce Watson

The enchanting Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market returned to The Dark Walk on December 13.

4. Festive fun

The enchanting Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market returned to The Dark Walk on December 13. Photo: Bruce Watson

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LisburnCastlereaghLidl
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice