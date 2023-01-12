Register
Glengormley native Louise Small has worked at UTV since 2015. She succeeded Frank Mitchell in the weather presenting role when he left the station in March 2021. She joined the company as a journalist and also worked for its radio station at the time (U105) where she was a regular news presenter. When ITV purchased UTV in 2016, she moved into an editor role for UTV News, sourcing and developing stories. In recent years, viewers saw her standing in for Frank, presenting the weather forecast when he was off. In addition, this full time role will see Louise bring weather-related stories to the news and report on climate and environmental issues.

18 famous people with Newtownabbey connections

Newtownabbey has been blessed with sports stars, actors and well-known faces for many years. The gallery below features some of those people who have taken their talents to a further level.

By Russell Keers
12 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 9:29am

Here’s 18 familiar figures who hail from Newtownabbey borough or are connected to it.

1. Dick Strawbridge

Although born in Burma, Dick Strawbridge grew up in Northern Ireland and attended Ballyclare High School in the early 1970s. After a career in the Army, Strawbridge became a household name, appearing on Scrapeheap Challenge and Escape to the Château. He is pictured on the left with former principal of Ballyclare High David Knox and Dr Robert McMillen at the school's awards ceremony in 2009.

Photo: con

Photo Sales

2. Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea OBE is a Northern Irish professional motorcycle racer. He competes in the Superbike World Championship and is a six-time champion in the series. The Ballyclare man races for Kawasaki Racing Team.

Photo: con

Photo Sales

3. Stephanie Meadow

Stephanie Meadow is a professional golfer from Jordanstown who played for the University of Alabama and made her professional debut at the 2014 US Women's Open at Pinehurst. (Pic by Press Eye).

Photo: Press Eye

Photo Sales

4. Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans is a footballer who plays as a defender for Premier League club Leicester City and the Northern Ireland national team. He grew up in Newtownabbey and started his career at Greenisland FC before joining Manchester United. He won the Premier League title three times, as well as winning the Champions League, during his time at Old Trafford, before moving to West Brom. After a three-year spell at the Hawthorns, Evans made the switch to his current club, Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup in 2021.The 35-year-old has scored five times for Northern Ireland and was a key part of Michael O'Neill's squad at the Euro 2016 finals in France. (Pic by Pacemaker).

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
