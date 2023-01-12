4. Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans is a footballer who plays as a defender for Premier League club Leicester City and the Northern Ireland national team. He grew up in Newtownabbey and started his career at Greenisland FC before joining Manchester United. He won the Premier League title three times, as well as winning the Champions League, during his time at Old Trafford, before moving to West Brom. After a three-year spell at the Hawthorns, Evans made the switch to his current club, Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup in 2021.The 35-year-old has scored five times for Northern Ireland and was a key part of Michael O'Neill's squad at the Euro 2016 finals in France. (Pic by Pacemaker).

Photo: Pacemaker