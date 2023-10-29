Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Jacob Woitlowska and mum, Kamela were in character for the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday. PT44-224Jacob Woitlowska and mum, Kamela were in character for the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday. PT44-224
Jacob Woitlowska and mum, Kamela were in character for the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday. PT44-224

18 fun-filled photos as crowds come out for Halloween parade and fireworks in Craigavon

Ghosts, ghouls and all kinds of scary and not-so-scary characters turned up for the magical Halloween carnival parade in Craigavon on Thursday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:36 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 09:37 GMT

There was family fun for all as the parade made its way from Rushmere Shopping Centre for a spectacular fireworks display at South Lake Leisure Centre.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to soak up some of the Halloween atmosphere.

Some of the young people who enjoyed the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes. PT44-225.

1. Enjoying the Halloween spectacle

Some of the young people who enjoyed the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes. PT44-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

There was fun for all at the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday nght. PT44-226.

2. Family fun

There was fun for all at the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday nght. PT44-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

Just for the record ...Videoing the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday night. PT44-227

3. Capturing the moment

Just for the record ...Videoing the ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday night. PT44-227 Photo: Tony Hendron

Watching the amazing ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday are from left, Alison Barrington, Beth Magee (4), Jenna Barrington, Rob Magee and Isla Magee (2). Pt44-228.

4. Eyes to the skies

Watching the amazing ABC Council fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes on Thursday are from left, Alison Barrington, Beth Magee (4), Jenna Barrington, Rob Magee and Isla Magee (2). Pt44-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:CraigavonSouth Lake Leisure Centre