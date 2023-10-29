18 fun-filled photos as crowds come out for Halloween parade and fireworks in Craigavon
Ghosts, ghouls and all kinds of scary and not-so-scary characters turned up for the magical Halloween carnival parade in Craigavon on Thursday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:36 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 09:37 GMT
There was family fun for all as the parade made its way from Rushmere Shopping Centre for a spectacular fireworks display at South Lake Leisure Centre.
Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to soak up some of the Halloween atmosphere.
