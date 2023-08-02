Register
Three of the boys who took part in a football coaching session at the Healthy Kidz Summer Camp. PT31-214.

18 fun-filled photos from the Healthy Kidz summer camp at Maghery GAC

Fun was top of the agenda at the Healthy Kidz summer camp held at Maghery GAC.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 19:05 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 19:06 BST

Around 90 children took part in various activities at Felix Hamill Memoral Park with professional sports coaches on hand to put them through their paces and encourage them to learn new skills.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of those who enjoyed the fun-packed programme of activities.

Coach Conor Larkin pictured with some of the boys who attended the Healthy Kidz Summer Camp in Maghery. PT31-213.

1. All smiles

Boys who took part in a soccer skills session at Healthy Kidz Summer Camp. Also included is Healthy Kidz coach Conor Larkin. PT31-215.

2. Raring to go

Leader Casey Carvill pictured with children who enjoyed an arts and crafts morning at the Healthy Kidz Summer Camp. PT31-204.

3. Getting crafty

Boys who attended the Healthy Kidz Summer Camp trying out their dribbling skills during a soccer coaching session with coach, Conor Larkin, back. PT31-216.

4. Practice makes perfect

