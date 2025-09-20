The special occasion marked the beginning of the final year for the senior pupils.
As well as being a glamorous night out, with everyone dressed to impress, the formal celebrated friendships, hard work, and the journey the pupils have taken together.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to the pre-formal reception at the school on Friday afternoon to capture these memorable moments.
Pictured at the pre-formal reception are from left, Myla Conaty, Mollie Bently and Shona McAndrew. PT38-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Looking smart as they headed off to the St John the Baptist's College Year 12 formal are from left. Oisin McConville, Brian Berry and Lukas Zincenko. PT38-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Morgan Shaw, centre, pictured at the formal reception with her sister, Rhiannon O'Neill and mum, Catriona Shaw. PT38-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Dressed to impress at the St John the Baptist's College formal reception are from left, Lily O'Neill, Nikola Rozynek and Aoibheann McCann. PT38-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON