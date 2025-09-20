18 glamorous photos as St John the Baptist's College pupils dress to impress at Year 12 formal in Armagh City Hotel

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Sep 2025, 09:51 BST
Year 12 pupils of St John the Baptist's College enjoyed a glittering evening on Friday at their formal in Armagh City Hotel.

The special occasion marked the beginning of the final year for the senior pupils.

As well as being a glamorous night out, with everyone dressed to impress, the formal celebrated friendships, hard work, and the journey the pupils have taken together.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to the pre-formal reception at the school on Friday afternoon to capture these memorable moments.

Pictured at the pre-formal reception are from left, Myla Conaty, Mollie Bently and Shona McAndrew. PT38-236.

Pictured at the pre-formal reception are from left, Myla Conaty, Mollie Bently and Shona McAndrew. PT38-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking smart as they headed off to the St John the Baptist's College Year 12 formal are from left. Oisin McConville, Brian Berry and Lukas Zincenko. PT38-221.

Looking smart as they headed off to the St John the Baptist's College Year 12 formal are from left. Oisin McConville, Brian Berry and Lukas Zincenko. PT38-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Morgan Shaw, centre, pictured at the formal reception with her sister, Rhiannon O'Neill and mum, Catriona Shaw. PT38-222.

Morgan Shaw, centre, pictured at the formal reception with her sister, Rhiannon O'Neill and mum, Catriona Shaw. PT38-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Dressed to impress at the St John the Baptist's College formal reception are from left, Lily O'Neill, Nikola Rozynek and Aoibheann McCann. PT38-223.

Dressed to impress at the St John the Baptist's College formal reception are from left, Lily O'Neill, Nikola Rozynek and Aoibheann McCann. PT38-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

