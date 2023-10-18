18 great autumnal photos as Annaghmore Parish Harvestfest draws the crowds
Annaghmore Parish Harvestfest brought together people of all ages for a weekend of thankfulness.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Friday evening saw a youth harvest service, followed on Saturday with a day of harvest-themed activities for all the family including vintage vehicles, petting farm, craft and produce stalls, live music, home baking and a dog show. The church was also open for visitors to view the beautiful harvest decorations.
A country social on Saturday evening brought lots of toe-tapping fun for families and morning and evening harvest thanksgiving services were held on Sunday.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along on Saturday to capture some of the atmosphere.
1 / 5