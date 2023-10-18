Register
Heading for the dog show at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest on Saturday are members of the Wright family including, Eli (5), mum, Diane, Lucy (10) and dog, Cooper. PT42-200.Heading for the dog show at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest on Saturday are members of the Wright family including, Eli (5), mum, Diane, Lucy (10) and dog, Cooper. PT42-200.
18 great autumnal photos as Annaghmore Parish Harvestfest draws the crowds

Annaghmore Parish Harvestfest brought together people of all ages for a weekend of thankfulness.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST

Friday evening saw a youth harvest service, followed on Saturday with a day of harvest-themed activities for all the family including vintage vehicles, petting farm, craft and produce stalls, live music, home baking and a dog show. The church was also open for visitors to view the beautiful harvest decorations.

A country social on Saturday evening brought lots of toe-tapping fun for families and morning and evening harvest thanksgiving services were held on Sunday.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on Saturday to capture some of the atmosphere.

Showing off their pit bikes and quad which were on display at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest are Damel Jackson and James McCleary. PT42-216

1. Wheely good fun

Showing off their pit bikes and quad which were on display at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest are Damel Jackson and James McCleary. PT42-216 Photo: Tony Hendron

Twins Zach and Harry Beattie (3) posing on an ATV at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest with dad, James and baby brother, Jacob (1). PT42-203.

2. Ready for the off

Twins Zach and Harry Beattie (3) posing on an ATV at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest with dad, James and baby brother, Jacob (1). PT42-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

Holt, left, and Marlene McKeown showing off their 1981 Citroen 2CV along with fellow vintage fan, Norman Cooke. PT42-204.

3. Vintage style

Holt, left, and Marlene McKeown showing off their 1981 Citroen 2CV along with fellow vintage fan, Norman Cooke. PT42-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Montgomery family pictured at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest on Saturday. Included are, parents, Mark and Louise, Isla (3), Evie (5) and Lily (7). PT42-205.

4. Family fun

The Montgomery family pictured at the Annaghmore Parish HarvestFest on Saturday. Included are, parents, Mark and Louise, Isla (3), Evie (5) and Lily (7). PT42-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

