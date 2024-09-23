18 great photos of family fun day at Craigavon’s Tannaghmore Gardens

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 18:58 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 19:59 BST
ABC Council hosted a successful fun day at Tannaghmore Gardens, Craigavon, on Saturday (September 21).

The good weather brought out a very large crowd of families who enjoyed the attractions on offer.

Photographer Tony Hendron called in at the afternoon event, which was held as part of Good Relations Week.

Making good connections at the ABC Council fun day are sisters, Eabha Rose (4) and Fiadh (3). LM39-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Little Mia Toal (4) has her face painted by Sarah Vennard of Friendly Faces as mum, Louise Virtue and Brian Toal look on. LM39-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Children who enjoyed the nerf gun range courtesy of The Mill Indoor Combat Centre, Portadown, at the ABC Council fun day. LM39-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having an ice time at the ABC Council fun day are the McCann family. Included are, dad, Paul, mum Jacqui-Ann and children, Donahue (4) and Kaellan (2).LM39-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON

