18 great photos of family fun day at Craigavon’s Tannaghmore Gardens

The good weather brought out a very large crowd of families who enjoyed the attractions on offer.
Photographer Tony Hendron called in at the afternoon event, which was held as part of Good Relations Week.
1. Fun Day
Making good connections at the ABC Council fun day are sisters, Eabha Rose (4) and Fiadh (3). LM39-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Fun Day
Little Mia Toal (4) has her face painted by Sarah Vennard of Friendly Faces as mum, Louise Virtue and Brian Toal look on. LM39-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Fun Day
Children who enjoyed the nerf gun range courtesy of The Mill Indoor Combat Centre, Portadown, at the ABC Council fun day. LM39-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Fun Day
Having an ice time at the ABC Council fun day are the McCann family. Included are, dad, Paul, mum Jacqui-Ann and children, Donahue (4) and Kaellan (2).LM39-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.