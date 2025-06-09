18 happy photos as Drumcree family fun event makes for a great day out despite the weather

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:52 BST
The annual Drumcree family fun day and vintage rally on Saturday was packed with activities for all ages to enjoy.

The organisers have extended their thanks to all who attended and supported this year’s, despite the changeable weather.

“The day would not be the same without each and every exhibitor, every pooch on parade at our dog show, our volunteers who parked cars, served food / drinks, and much more,” they said.

"Every person / family that turned up to make the day a great success! Thank you to all! We hope you enjoyed your day as much as we enjoyed having you. A few showers might have hit but spirits were still high, food was plentiful, and the music was always playing.”

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures on the day.

Lucy Jackson and her Pomerianian dog, Teddy, pictured at the dog show at . PT23-237.

Having fun at Drumcree Fete are Rodney Fiddes and grandson, Ezra. PT23-233.

Pictured at Drumcree Fete on Saturday are from left, Esther Murphy and Stephen and Wendy Boyce. PT23-231.

The Mwansa family who enjoyed the afternoon at Drumcree Fete. Included are, Mum, Kube, Tawila and dad, Malcolm. PT23-232.

