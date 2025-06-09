18 happy photos as Drumcree family fun event makes for a great day out despite the weather

The organisers have extended their thanks to all who attended and supported this year’s, despite the changeable weather.
“The day would not be the same without each and every exhibitor, every pooch on parade at our dog show, our volunteers who parked cars, served food / drinks, and much more,” they said.
"Every person / family that turned up to make the day a great success! Thank you to all! We hope you enjoyed your day as much as we enjoyed having you. A few showers might have hit but spirits were still high, food was plentiful, and the music was always playing.”
Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures on the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.