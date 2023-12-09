Register
BREAKING
The Elf got off the shelf to pose with the Vennard sisters at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party. Included, from left, are Aimee (5), Brooke-Lyn (8) and Poppy (4). LM50-258.The Elf got off the shelf to pose with the Vennard sisters at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party. Included, from left, are Aimee (5), Brooke-Lyn (8) and Poppy (4). LM50-258.
The Elf got off the shelf to pose with the Vennard sisters at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party. Included, from left, are Aimee (5), Brooke-Lyn (8) and Poppy (4). LM50-258.

18 joyous photos from the Christmas lights celebrations in Mourneview, Lurgan

Residents of Lurgan’s Mourneview estate got into the festive spirit in style with the switch on of the Christmas lights on Thursday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2023, 18:53 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 19:01 GMT

Santa Claus, The Elf On The Shelf and Frosty The Snowman were in attendance to extend season’s greeting as families and friends turned out for the celebrations.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the event at Mourneview Community Centre.

All smiles at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party are, from left,Stephanie Calvert, Oakley Lavery (10 months) and Rachel Winter. LM50-248.

1. Festive Fun

All smiles at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party are, from left,Stephanie Calvert, Oakley Lavery (10 months) and Rachel Winter. LM50-248. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Working hard behind the scenes to keep everyone fed at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party are, from left, Victoria Lockhart, Colleen Grzegorczyk and Lisa McCreanor. LM50-246.

2. Festive Fun

Working hard behind the scenes to keep everyone fed at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party are, from left, Victoria Lockhart, Colleen Grzegorczyk and Lisa McCreanor. LM50-246. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Young people posing with the elf during the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party. LM50-251.

3. Festive Fun

Young people posing with the elf during the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party. LM50-251. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Frosty The Snowman was a popular attraction at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party and he is pictured here with Annie Burns (1) and big brother Archie (6). LM50-255.

4. Festive Fun

Frosty The Snowman was a popular attraction at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party and he is pictured here with Annie Burns (1) and big brother Archie (6). LM50-255. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page