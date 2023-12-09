18 joyous photos from the Christmas lights celebrations in Mourneview, Lurgan

Residents of Lurgan’s Mourneview estate got into the festive spirit in style with the switch on of the Christmas lights on Thursday evening.
Santa Claus, The Elf On The Shelf and Frosty The Snowman were in attendance to extend season’s greeting as families and friends turned out for the celebrations.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the event at Mourneview Community Centre.
1. Festive Fun
All smiles at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party are, from left,Stephanie Calvert, Oakley Lavery (10 months) and Rachel Winter. LM50-248. Photo: TONY-HENDRON
2. Festive Fun
Working hard behind the scenes to keep everyone fed at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party are, from left, Victoria Lockhart, Colleen Grzegorczyk and Lisa McCreanor. LM50-246. Photo: TONY-HENDRON
3. Festive Fun
Young people posing with the elf during the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party. LM50-251. Photo: TONY-HENDRON
4. Festive Fun
Frosty The Snowman was a popular attraction at the Mourneview estate Christmas lights switch on and party and he is pictured here with Annie Burns (1) and big brother Archie (6). LM50-255. Photo: TONY-HENDRON