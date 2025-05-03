18 magical photos as the Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival in Lurgan Park supports Breast Friends Clubhouse and Knitted Knockers of NI

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd May 2025, 13:12 BST
The Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival brought a touch of magic to Lurgan Park on Friday evening in support of Breast Friends Clubhouse and Knitted Knockers of NI.

Along with fairy folklore and woodland magic, the fun event offered an artisan food market, live music and craft stalls.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the event’s magical atmosphere in these lovely photos.

Pippa McEvoy and Sebastian Cousins who had a great time at the Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival. PT18-239.

1. Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival

Pippa McEvoy and Sebastian Cousins who had a great time at the Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival. PT18-239. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Holly Gallagher and James McStraw chilling out at the festival. PT18-245.

2. Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival

Holly Gallagher and James McStraw chilling out at the festival. PT18-245. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Smiles all round from the O'Neill family including dad Dane, Connie (4) and mum Kealagh. PT18-243.

3. Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival

Smiles all round from the O'Neill family including dad Dane, Connie (4) and mum Kealagh. PT18-243. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Marshall Beekeeping Honey stall are from left, Nikki Sands, Molly McCavigan (9) and Christine Marshall. PT18-246.

4. Dusty Bluebell Fairy Festival

Pictured at the Marshall Beekeeping Honey stall are from left, Nikki Sands, Molly McCavigan (9) and Christine Marshall. PT18-246. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice