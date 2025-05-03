Along with fairy folklore and woodland magic, the fun event offered an artisan food market, live music and craft stalls.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the event’s magical atmosphere in these lovely photos.
1 / 5
Along with fairy folklore and woodland magic, the fun event offered an artisan food market, live music and craft stalls.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the event’s magical atmosphere in these lovely photos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.