18 memorable photos from Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007

Sporting excellence was being celebrated in Larne back in 2007 as these photos from the Larne Times archive show.
Then Northern Ireland football team manager Lawrie Sanchez was the special guest at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards, which were held in the McNeill Theatre.
Whether you were an award winner or a guest at the gala event, we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.
1. Sporting Excellence
Larne swimmer Conor Leaney, winner of the Junior Under 19 Sports Performer of the Year Award at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007, withLawrie Sanchez and Emma Dillon from award sponsors FG Wilson Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Sporting Excellence
Pictured back in 2007 are Councillor Martin Wilson and Larne Borough Council chief Executive Geraldine McGahey with NI manager Lawrie Sanchez and the compere for the Sports Awards, Gareth Fulton. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Sporting Excellence
Larne Special Olympics Club was the winner of the Challenger Award at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007. Clare Campbell, Jayne Marie McNeill and Phil Campbell received the award from Lawrie Sanchez. Included was David Smyth of award sponsor LBC Sports Development Unit. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Sporting Excellence
Jim McFaul received the Veterans Award from Lawrie Sanchez and John Shannon from award sponsor Inver Garden Centre during the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007 in the McNeill Theatre. Photo: Peter Rippon