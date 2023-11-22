Register
Larne Eagles netball team members enjoying the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007 in the McNeill TheatreLarne Eagles netball team members enjoying the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007 in the McNeill Theatre
18 memorable photos from Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007

Sporting excellence was being celebrated in Larne back in 2007 as these photos from the Larne Times archive show.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 18:28 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 18:29 GMT

Then Northern Ireland football team manager Lawrie Sanchez was the special guest at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards, which were held in the McNeill Theatre.

Whether you were an award winner or a guest at the gala event, we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Larne swimmer Conor Leaney, winner of the Junior Under 19 Sports Performer of the Year Award at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007, withLawrie Sanchez and Emma Dillon from award sponsors FG Wilson

1. Sporting Excellence

Larne swimmer Conor Leaney, winner of the Junior Under 19 Sports Performer of the Year Award at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007, withLawrie Sanchez and Emma Dillon from award sponsors FG Wilson Photo: Peter Rippon

Pictured back in 2007 are Councillor Martin Wilson and Larne Borough Council chief Executive Geraldine McGahey with NI manager Lawrie Sanchez and the compere for the Sports Awards, Gareth Fulton.

2. Sporting Excellence

Pictured back in 2007 are Councillor Martin Wilson and Larne Borough Council chief Executive Geraldine McGahey with NI manager Lawrie Sanchez and the compere for the Sports Awards, Gareth Fulton. Photo: Peter Rippon

Larne Special Olympics Club was the winner of the Challenger Award at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007. Clare Campbell, Jayne Marie McNeill and Phil Campbell received the award from Lawrie Sanchez. Included was David Smyth of award sponsor LBC Sports Development Unit.

3. Sporting Excellence

Larne Special Olympics Club was the winner of the Challenger Award at the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007. Clare Campbell, Jayne Marie McNeill and Phil Campbell received the award from Lawrie Sanchez. Included was David Smyth of award sponsor LBC Sports Development Unit. Photo: Peter Rippon

Jim McFaul received the Veterans Award from Lawrie Sanchez and John Shannon from award sponsor Inver Garden Centre during the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007 in the McNeill Theatre.

4. Sporting Excellence

Jim McFaul received the Veterans Award from Lawrie Sanchez and John Shannon from award sponsor Inver Garden Centre during the Larne Borough Council Sports Awards 2007 in the McNeill Theatre. Photo: Peter Rippon

