Jill Little, Lesley Harvey and Elaine Anderson at the Clarion Hotel in 2007 for the CLIC Sergeant gala ball.Jill Little, Lesley Harvey and Elaine Anderson at the Clarion Hotel in 2007 for the CLIC Sergeant gala ball.
Jill Little, Lesley Harvey and Elaine Anderson at the Clarion Hotel in 2007 for the CLIC Sergeant gala ball.

18 memory-jogging photos from events at Carrick's Clarion Hotel in 2007

Carrick’s Clarion Hotel was high on the list for organisations holding key events back in 2007.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 19:13 BST

The Belfast Road venue – now Belfast Loughshore Hotel – hosted Downshire School’s 30th anniversary dinner, Carrick Sailing Club’s annual prize-giving evening and CLIC Sargent functions,16 years ago.

Did you don the glad rags or do you recognise anyone who did?

Former Downshire School pupils Adrienne Knocker and Caroline Stewart attend the school's 30th anniversary dinner in 2007.

1. Gala Event

Former Downshire School pupils Adrienne Knocker and Caroline Stewart attend the school's 30th anniversary dinner in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Terry and Andrea Windsor attended Carrick Sailing Club's black-tie event at the Clarion Hotel in 2007.

2. Gala Event

Terry and Andrea Windsor attended Carrick Sailing Club's black-tie event at the Clarion Hotel in 2007. Photo: Francis McHugh

Downshire School teachers celebrate at the Clarion Hotel in 2007.

3. Gala Evening

Downshire School teachers celebrate at the Clarion Hotel in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Donna Nelson and Eileen Cross celebrated Downshire School's 30th anniversary at the Clarion in 2007.

4. Gala Event

Donna Nelson and Eileen Cross celebrated Downshire School's 30th anniversary at the Clarion in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

