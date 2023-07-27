Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

18 photos: Armoy vintage car display

Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club visited Armoy as part of the Armoy Road Races week of activities.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

This year the cars were on display in the Station Road car park.

All types of classic, rare and collectable cars made the journey to the village where a huge number of enthusiasts turned out to admire the scene and enjoy the craic.

It was a lovely spectacle to see the classics doing a few laps of the Armoy circuit as the night drew to an end.

Shane McClelland and Ben Little pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show on Wednesday evening

1. Events

Shane McClelland and Ben Little pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show on Wednesday evening Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Harry Shaw and Margaret Ann McKillop, Deputy Mayor, pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show on Wednesday evening.

2. Events

Harry Shaw and Margaret Ann McKillop, Deputy Mayor, pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show on Wednesday evening. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show on Wednesday evening

3. Events

Pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show on Wednesday evening Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

William Millen and Carol Doughart pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show

4. Events

William Millen and Carol Doughart pictured at the Armoy road racing vintage car show Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Station Road