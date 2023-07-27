18 photos: Armoy vintage car display
Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club visited Armoy as part of the Armoy Road Races week of activities.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST
This year the cars were on display in the Station Road car park.
All types of classic, rare and collectable cars made the journey to the village where a huge number of enthusiasts turned out to admire the scene and enjoy the craic.
It was a lovely spectacle to see the classics doing a few laps of the Armoy circuit as the night drew to an end.
