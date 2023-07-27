Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club visited Armoy as part of the Armoy Road Races week of activities.

This year the cars were on display in the Station Road car park.

All types of classic, rare and collectable cars made the journey to the village where a huge number of enthusiasts turned out to admire the scene and enjoy the craic.

It was a lovely spectacle to see the classics doing a few laps of the Armoy circuit as the night drew to an end.

