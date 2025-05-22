18 photos as Killymoon Rangers celebrate at Cookstown’s Royal Hotel

Chairman Raymond Ferguson welcomed players, partners, staff and supporters - and thanked sponsors. First team manager Glenn McMenemy and reserve team manager Stephen Archer reflected on their respective seasons. The reserves sealed promotion at the first time of asking in the Mid Ulster League, while at Intermediate Level, the firsts finished just four points behind the eventual champions.

Award Winners were: (first team) Players' Player Of The Year - Joe Collins; Player Of The Year - Matthew Young; Top Goalscorer - Richard Donaghy; Goal Of The Season - Lee Frazer; Young Player Of The Year - Caleb Robb. (Reserves) Players’ Player Of The Year - Andrew Shaw; Player Of The Year - Nathan Richardson; Top Goalscorer - Stuart Donaghy; Goal Of The Season - Nathan Coyle; Most Improved Player - Ryan Doole; Young Player Of The Year - Andrew Shaw.

(Club awards) Newcomer Of The Year- Joe Collins; Watterson Club Award - Stuart Donaghy; Clubman Of The Year - Steven Murphy; Chairman's Award - Maeve Donaghy. A Special Appreciation Award was presented to Matty McMenemy, in recognition of his contribution during the first half of the season with Killymoon Rangers before his move to Coagh United.

