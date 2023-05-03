Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

18 photos: Castlecatt's Coronation tea event

Charles and Camilla made a special appearance at a Castlecatt Coronation event recently – well, sort of...

By Una Culkin
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:45 BST

A cardboard cut-out of the King made for plenty of fun photographs at the afternoon tea while other party-goers donned Camilla masks for the event.

Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association were the hosts for the Coronation tea party for King Charles III.

Take a look at all the fun...

Sharon McKillop with John, Taylor and Carole pictured at the Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association during their Coronation tea party for King Charles

1. Coronation

Sharon McKillop with John, Taylor and Carole pictured at the Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association during their Coronation tea party for King Charles Photo: s

Fiadh Watt pictured at the Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association during their Coronation tea party for King Charles

2. Coronation

Fiadh Watt pictured at the Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association during their Coronation tea party for King Charles Photo: s

Joyce McNeill and Fiadh Watt pictured at the Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association during their Coronation tea party for King Charles

3. Coronation

Joyce McNeill and Fiadh Watt pictured at the Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association during their Coronation tea party for King Charles Photo: s

Sandra Hunter pictured with some famous friends

4. Coronation

Sandra Hunter pictured with some famous friends Photo: s

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Charles III