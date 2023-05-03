18 photos: Castlecatt's Coronation tea event
Charles and Camilla made a special appearance at a Castlecatt Coronation event recently – well, sort of...
By Una Culkin
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:45 BST
A cardboard cut-out of the King made for plenty of fun photographs at the afternoon tea while other party-goers donned Camilla masks for the event.
Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Association were the hosts for the Coronation tea party for King Charles III.
Take a look at all the fun...
Page 1 of 5