18 photos from Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan town centre
The Ancre Somme Association staged a Battle of the Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan town centre on Saturday evening.
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 22:18 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 22:35 BST
The parade comprised members of the Association, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band and Hillhaven Flute Band.
Guests from various local Orange lodges and Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also joined the commemoration, which included the laying of wreaths to remember the fallen.
