Standard bearers for Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band pictured before the Battle of the Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan on Saturday evening. Included are, from left, Oivia Twinem, Emily Blair, Heather Healey and Amelia Wells. LM 27-217. Photo by Tony HendronStandard bearers for Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band pictured before the Battle of the Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan on Saturday evening. Included are, from left, Oivia Twinem, Emily Blair, Heather Healey and Amelia Wells. LM 27-217. Photo by Tony Hendron
18 photos from Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan town centre

The Ancre Somme Association staged a Battle of the Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan town centre on Saturday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 22:18 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 22:35 BST

The parade comprised members of the Association, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band and Hillhaven Flute Band.

Guests from various local Orange lodges and Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also joined the commemoration, which included the laying of wreaths to remember the fallen.

Flautists of Craigavon Protestant Boys pictured during the Ancre Somme Association Parade on Saturday evening. LM7-222. Photo by Tony Hendron

Waiting for the Ancre Somme Association Parade to arrive are the Willey family including, from left, dad, Adam, mum, Stacey and Archie (3). LM27-219. Photo by Tony Hendron

LOL members who took part in the annual Ancre Somme Association Parade in Lurgan town centre on Saturday evening. LM27-227. Photo by Tony Hendron

Leona McCord and Lewis Ryan watching the Ancre Somme Association Parade pass by. LM27-229. Photo byTony Hendron

