By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 17:01 BST
Nine amazing Co Armagh couples, who took part in a Strictly Come Dancing competition last weekend, raised a whopping £24k for Women’s Aid.

The event was organised by Eilish Gowdy and Pat McDade who have been raising funds for various charities over the past ten years.

The Strictly event, at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, raised £24k for Women’s Aid Armagh Down.

After the shocking murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and her unborn child, the pair decided to raised the funds for Women’s Aid and those affected by domestic violence.

So far the pair has raised £118k for various charities including Pretty in Pink, Alzheimer’s, Cancer Research, PIPs, Sands, Cash for Kids, MacMillan.

Some of the sponsors included Avondale Foods, Wood Innovations Ltd, Clubworld Travel, Milano Hair and Beauty and OH&M Construction Services. There was a sparkling "Glitter ball wall" specially crafted and donated by 54NorthOccasions in partnership with Madison Sweetheart Flower Walls.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Sarah Duffy with all the dancers involved in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity.

1. All the dancers

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Sarah Duffy with all the dancers involved in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity. Photo: Photo courtesy of Eilish Gowdy

Angeline and Fergal who took part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity.

2. Dancing queen and king

Angeline and Fergal who took part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity. Photo: Photo courtesy of Eilish Gowdy

Niamh and Connor who were First Runners up in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity.

3. Raising much needed funds for charity

Niamh and Connor who were First Runners up in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity. Photo: Photo courtesy of Eilish Gowdy

Triona and Ronan who took part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity.

4. Golden couple

Triona and Ronan who took part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, in aid of Women's Aid Armagh Down. £24k was raised for the charity. Photo: Photo courtesy of Eilish Gowdy

