The event was organised by Eilish Gowdy and Pat McDade who have been raising funds for various charities over the past ten years.

The Strictly event, at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, raised £24k for Women’s Aid Armagh Down.

After the shocking murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and her unborn child, the pair decided to raised the funds for Women’s Aid and those affected by domestic violence.

So far the pair has raised £118k for various charities including Pretty in Pink, Alzheimer’s, Cancer Research, PIPs, Sands, Cash for Kids, MacMillan.

Some of the sponsors included Avondale Foods, Wood Innovations Ltd, Clubworld Travel, Milano Hair and Beauty and OH&M Construction Services. There was a sparkling "Glitter ball wall" specially crafted and donated by 54NorthOccasions in partnership with Madison Sweetheart Flower Walls.

