It proved an enjoyable and useful evening, with plenty of opportunity to see what the school has to offer.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of the hundreds of people who attended the event at the Portadown campus.
1. Cooking up some treats
Trying out some of the tasty treats in the Home Economics department are from left, Amanda Devlin, Roxy Silcock, year 11, Hayley Dunlop and HE teacher, Katie McCreanor. PT04-205. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Good chemistry
Science teacher, Dr Richard Kirkwood discusses science with prospective pupil, Ethan Bradford, his mum, Ruth and current year 11 pupil, Rachel Troughton. PT04-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Body talk
Craigavon Senior High School Science teacher, Mr Alex Mantell shows prospective pupil, Amani Gadhgadhi and her mum, Emma around the department's human body model at the school open night. PT04-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Open night
Pictured in the Agriculture and Land Use department are from left, Dr A Jamil, head of dept, Alex Best, year 12 pupil, Lucas Parks and mum, Lisa and Ruby Thompson, year 12 pupil. PT04-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
