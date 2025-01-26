18 pictures as Craigavon Senior High School Portadown campus hosts open night

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Jan 2025, 13:50 BST
There was a warm welcome for prospective pupils and their parents / carers at Craigavon Senior High School’s annual open night.

It proved an enjoyable and useful evening, with plenty of opportunity to see what the school has to offer.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of the hundreds of people who attended the event at the Portadown campus.

Trying out some of the tasty treats in the Home Economics department are from left, Amanda Devlin, Roxy Silcock, year 11, Hayley Dunlop and HE teacher, Katie McCreanor.

Trying out some of the tasty treats in the Home Economics department are from left, Amanda Devlin, Roxy Silcock, year 11, Hayley Dunlop and HE teacher, Katie McCreanor. PT04-205. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Science teacher, Dr Richard Kirkwood discusses science with prospective pupil, Ethan Bradford, his mum, Ruth and current year 11 pupil, Rachel Troughton.

Science teacher, Dr Richard Kirkwood discusses science with prospective pupil, Ethan Bradford, his mum, Ruth and current year 11 pupil, Rachel Troughton. PT04-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Craigavon Senior High School Science teacher, Mr Alex Mantell shows prospective pupil, Amani Gadhgadhi and her mum, Emma around the department's human body model at the school open night.

Craigavon Senior High School Science teacher, Mr Alex Mantell shows prospective pupil, Amani Gadhgadhi and her mum, Emma around the department's human body model at the school open night. PT04-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured in the Agriculture and Land Use department are from left, Dr A Jamil, head of dept, Alex Best, year 12 pupil, Lucas Parks and mum, Lisa and Ruby Thompson, year 12 pupil.

Pictured in the Agriculture and Land Use department are from left, Dr A Jamil, head of dept, Alex Best, year 12 pupil, Lucas Parks and mum, Lisa and Ruby Thompson, year 12 pupil. PT04-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

