18 pictures as crowds come out for Portadown True Blues Flute Band parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2024, 08:56 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 11:07 BST
Big crowds came out to support Portadown True Blues Flute Band’s annual parade on Saturday night.

The band unveiled its new secondary uniform at the parade which saw the town centre packed with spectators despite the rain.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the evening.

Cymbal boys...Bobby Woods, left, and Leighton Mahood of Portadown True Blues Flute Band pictured before Saturday night's parade. PT24-324.

Cymbal boys...Bobby Woods, left, and Leighton Mahood of Portadown True Blues Flute Band pictured before Saturday night's parade. PT24-324.

The rain didn't dampen spirits at the Portadown True Blues Flute Band parade on Saturday night. Pictured are Leeann Ricket and Ty Chambers (9). PT24-322.

The rain didn't dampen spirits at the Portadown True Blues Flute Band parade on Saturday night. Pictured are Leeann Ricket and Ty Chambers (9). PT24-322.

Waiting in the rain in Portadown town centre for the Portadown True Blues parade to begin are Stephen Brown and Chloe Stewart. PT24-323.

Waiting in the rain in Portadown town centre for the Portadown True Blues parade to begin are Stephen Brown and Chloe Stewart. PT24-323.

Some of the hundreds of spectators at the Portadown True Blues parade on Saturday night. Included are from left, Shannon Watson, Julie Vogan, Amelia-Beth Watson, Kim Gray and Kelly Watson. PT24-325.

Some of the hundreds of spectators at the Portadown True Blues parade on Saturday night. Included are from left, Shannon Watson, Julie Vogan, Amelia-Beth Watson, Kim Gray and Kelly Watson. PT24-325.

