More than 600 runners put themselves through their paces in the 5K and 10K races through the scenic Co Armagh park.
Born2Run was set up by keen runners Carol McMenamin and Gerard and Jane Rowe in 2012 who felt that there was a need for well organised events in beautiful locations. They have earned a loyal following of runners from all over Ireland and beyond.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who took part in Saturday’s event.
1. Running at Loughgall
Race volunteers, Pamela McAlpin, left, and Heather Bamford smiling through the cold weather. PT02-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Running at Loughgall
Taking part in the 5K and 10K races respectively are William Smyth and Pamela Adams. PT02-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Running at Loughgall
Pictured at the Born2Run event are Hannah Gardiner and Martin Thompson. PT02-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Running at Loughgall
Some members of Portadown Running Club who took part in the Born2Run event on Saturday. PT02-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON