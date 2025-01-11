18 pictures as hundreds of runners take part in Born2Run 5K and 10K races at Loughgall Country Park

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jan 2025, 14:52 GMT
Running enthusiasts from all over Northern Ireland took part in the first Born2Run Run Forest Run event of 2025 on Saturday morning at Loughgall Country Park.

More than 600 runners put themselves through their paces in the 5K and 10K races through the scenic Co Armagh park.

Born2Run was set up by keen runners Carol McMenamin and Gerard and Jane Rowe in 2012 who felt that there was a need for well organised events in beautiful locations. They have earned a loyal following of runners from all over Ireland and beyond.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who took part in Saturday’s event.

Race volunteers, Pamela McAlpin, left, and Heather Bamford smiling through the cold weather. PT02-222.

1. Running at Loughgall

Race volunteers, Pamela McAlpin, left, and Heather Bamford smiling through the cold weather. PT02-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Taking part in the 5K and 10K races respectively are William Smyth and Pamela Adams. PT02-220.

2. Running at Loughgall

Taking part in the 5K and 10K races respectively are William Smyth and Pamela Adams. PT02-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Born2Run event are Hannah Gardiner and Martin Thompson. PT02-223.

3. Running at Loughgall

Pictured at the Born2Run event are Hannah Gardiner and Martin Thompson. PT02-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Some members of Portadown Running Club who took part in the Born2Run event on Saturday. PT02-221.

4. Running at Loughgall

Some members of Portadown Running Club who took part in the Born2Run event on Saturday. PT02-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice