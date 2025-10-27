18 pictures as Lurgan District LOL No 6 members step out in annual Reformation Day parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:54 GMT
Members of Lurgan District LOL No 6 took part in their annual Reformation Day parade on Sunday, stepping out from Brownlow House to Sloan Street for a service in St John’s Parish Church.

Among those who joined in the parade was Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, marking the 20th anniversary from when the band first set foot on the road, with Reformation Sunday being its first ever parade.

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band standard bearer, Leah Lennon pictured at sunday's parade. LM43-236.

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band standard bearer, Leah Lennon pictured at sunday's parade. LM43-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Members of the Adamson family who took part in the Reformation Day parade. Included are mum Gail, Joshua and dad Brian. LM43-232.

Members of the Adamson family who took part in the Reformation Day parade. Included are mum Gail, Joshua and dad Brian. LM43-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Standard bearers of the Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band pictured before Sunday's Reformation Day parade in Lurgan. Included are from left, Victoria Adamson, Olivia Twinem and Emily Blair. LM43-231.

Standard bearers of the Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band pictured before Sunday's Reformation Day parade in Lurgan. Included are from left, Victoria Adamson, Olivia Twinem and Emily Blair. LM43-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Star of Lurgan Junior LOL 149 pictured before the parade on Sunday. LM43-233.

Star of Lurgan Junior LOL 149 pictured before the parade on Sunday. LM43-233. Photo: TONY HENDRON

