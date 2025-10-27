18 pictures as Lurgan District LOL No 6 members step out in annual Reformation Day parade

Among those who joined in the parade was Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, marking the 20th anniversary from when the band first set foot on the road, with Reformation Sunday being its first ever parade.
1. Reformation Day parade
Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band standard bearer, Leah Lennon pictured at sunday's parade. LM43-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Reformation Day parade
Members of the Adamson family who took part in the Reformation Day parade. Included are mum Gail, Joshua and dad Brian. LM43-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Reformation Day parade
Standard bearers of the Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band pictured before Sunday's Reformation Day parade in Lurgan. Included are from left, Victoria Adamson, Olivia Twinem and Emily Blair. LM43-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Reformation Day parade
Star of Lurgan Junior LOL 149 pictured before the parade on Sunday. LM43-233. Photo: TONY HENDRON