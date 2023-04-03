Mid Ulster District Council recently held a Civic Reception to recognise 18 outstanding achievements across the district in the fields of sport, dance, cooking, opera and business.

The ceremony took place at the Burnavon Arts and Culture Centre in Cookstown and was hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry.

Speaking at the awards ceremony Councillor Corry said: “These awards have shown us that there is certainly no shortage of success, at all levels in Mid Ulster. It was an honour to be able to acknowledge these successes again in person.

“While each award we recognised this evening was different, collectively, they demonstrate the great breadth of talent, skill and community pride which is characteristic of Mid Ulster and an inspiration to others and it’s a great pleasure to celebrate your success through events like this one.”

1 . Ulster Irish dancing champion Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is pictured with another future star and Irish dancer Eimear Smith. Eimear – from the Quinn School of Irish Dancing has also won an Under 16 Ulster Irish Dancing Championship, and this was Eimear’s fourth Ulster Championship title. Eimear has also won the World Irish Dancing Championships three times, also pictured is nominating Councillor Dan Kerr. Photo: Contributed

2 . Irish dancing star Eva Jane Muldoon who has been crowned the Girls Under 15 Ulster Champion is pictured with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry. This is Eva Jane’s sixth major title win in her Irish Dancing career, previously winning multiple World, All Ireland & Ulster Championships titles. Eva Jane is from the Quinn School of Irish Dancing, also pictured is nominating Councillor Dan Kerr. Photo: Contributed

3 . Future chef competitor Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is Kristen Nugent who won the final of the 'Springboard Future Chef' competition, Kristen represented Northern Ireland in the UK-wide Future Chef final, also pictured is nominating Councillor Dan Kerr. Photo: Contributed

4 . Senior Ladies Ulster Champion Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is pictured with Maebh Sherry who has been crowned the Senior Ladies Ulster Champion with the perfect score of 500 points. This is Maebh’s ninth major title win in her Irish Dancing Career, previously winning multiple World and Ulster Championship titles Maebh is also from the Quinn School of Irish Dancing, also pictured is nominating Councillor Dan Kerr. Photo: Contributed