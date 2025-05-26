Around 2,000 participants from all over Northern Ireland put their best foot forward for the fundraiser around the routes at Stormont.

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Northern Ireland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Belfast.

"No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

"It was a fantastic day at Race for Life Belfast, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.”

1 . Race for Life Every Race for Life back sign tells a story Photo: Kirth Ferris

2 . Race for Life Official starters for Race for Life Belfast 5k and 3k Avril Campbell and Dawn Mackey both in remission from breast cancer get the event underway. Photo: Kirth Ferris

3 . Race for Life Warming up for the Belfast event. Photo: Kirth Ferris