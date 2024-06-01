Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the activities in the summer sunshine.
Jasmine and John De Gier pictured with their Beagle dogs, Toby and Lucy at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete dog show. PT23-232. Photo: Tony Hendron
Taking a well earned break from the fun at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete are the Fleck family. Included are, Kayden (4), mum, Louise, Freya (3) and dad, Chris. PT23-233. Photo: Tony Hendron
Waiting for the dog show to begin at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete are from left, Leah Platt, Daphne Lynas, Lexi Platt and their dog, Benji. PT23-231. Photo: Tony Hendron
Well prepared for the bright sunshine at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete on Saturday are from left, Karen Gordon and daughters, Emilee (11) and Annie (8) and nanny Barbara Hill. PT23-219. Photo: Tony Hendron