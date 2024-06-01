Showing off their painted faces at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete are, Maisie Johnston (7), left, and Faith Davison (6). PT23-234.Showing off their painted faces at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete are, Maisie Johnston (7), left, and Faith Davison (6). PT23-234.
18 pictures of happy faces at Drumcree Parish family fun day in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jun 2024, 21:40 BST
A large crowd turned out for the annual Drumcree Parish family fun day on Saturday.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the activities in the summer sunshine.

Jasmine and John De Gier pictured with their Beagle dogs, Toby and Lucy at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete dog show. PT23-232. Photo: Tony Hendron

Taking a well earned break from the fun at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete are the Fleck family. Included are, Kayden (4), mum, Louise, Freya (3) and dad, Chris. PT23-233. Photo: Tony Hendron

Waiting for the dog show to begin at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete are from left, Leah Platt, Daphne Lynas, Lexi Platt and their dog, Benji. PT23-231. Photo: Tony Hendron

Well prepared for the bright sunshine at the Drumcree Parish Garden Fete on Saturday are from left, Karen Gordon and daughters, Emilee (11) and Annie (8) and nanny Barbara Hill. PT23-219. Photo: Tony Hendron

