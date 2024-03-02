Register
BREAKING

18 pictures of proud moments at Portadown Speech Festival final night as competitors receive their awards

Competitors in the speech section of Portadown Festival 2024 have been impressing the adjudicators with strong performances on the stage.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 18:59 GMT

Portadown Town Hall was the scene on Friday night for the final performances and overall awards presentation.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the highlights.

Sweeping the boards...Sarah Reynolds pictured with her haul of trophies which she picked up on the final night of Portadown Speech Festival. PT10-211.

1. On the festival stage

Sweeping the boards...Sarah Reynolds pictured with her haul of trophies which she picked up on the final night of Portadown Speech Festival. PT10-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sophie and Amy Mallon performing the 'first meeting' scene from the musical, 'Blood Brothers' at Portadown Speech Festival on Friday night. PT10-204.

2. On the festival stage

Sophie and Amy Mallon performing the 'first meeting' scene from the musical, 'Blood Brothers' at Portadown Speech Festival on Friday night. PT10-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Performing his 'favorite poem at the final night of Portadown Speech Festival is Solomon. PT10-205.

3. On the festival stage

Performing his 'favorite poem at the final night of Portadown Speech Festival is Solomon. PT10-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sibling silverware...Katie and Luke Maginn keeping it in the family winning overall prize awards at the final night of Portadown Speech Festival. PT10-217.

4. On the festival stage

Sibling silverware...Katie and Luke Maginn keeping it in the family winning overall prize awards at the final night of Portadown Speech Festival. PT10-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page