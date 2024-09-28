18 pre-formal photos from St John the Baptist's College, Portadown

Published 28th Sep 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 16:20 BST
Year 12 pupils at St John the Baptist's College, Portadown, enjoyed a stylish event on Friday (September 27) evening.

A pre-formal reception for pupils and their friends and families was held at the school before the guests and staff boarded buses for the main event at the Armagh City Hotel.

Photographer Tony Hendron called in at the reception and captured these images.

Some of the year 12 boys pictured before heading to the school formal. PT39-324.

1. Formal Fashion

Some of the year 12 boys pictured before heading to the school formal. PT39-324.

Sofia Cardoso pictured with her son, Jemmill before the school formal on Friday evening. PT39-328.

2. Formal Fashion

Sofia Cardoso pictured with her son, Jemmill before the school formal on Friday evening. PT39-328.

Ready for a great night out at the school formal are, from left, Laoise Tennyson, Julia Kalisz and Scarlett Hillman-Hughes. PT39-326.

3. Formal Fashion

Ready for a great night out at the school formal are, from left, Laoise Tennyson, Julia Kalisz and Scarlett Hillman-Hughes. PT39-326.

Twins, Sean and Aodhan Walsh ready to party at the school formal. PT39-320.

4. Formal Fashion

Twins, Sean and Aodhan Walsh ready to party at the school formal. PT39-320.

