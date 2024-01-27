Register
Tour guides at the Craigavon Senior High School open night, Jolene Beattie, left, and Kerry Nicholson. PT04-207.Tour guides at the Craigavon Senior High School open night, Jolene Beattie, left, and Kerry Nicholson. PT04-207.
18 smile-filled photos as visitors enjoy Craigavon Senior High School's open night

Craigavon Senior High School staff and pupils gave a warm welcome to all visitors to the annual open night on Thursday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Jan 2024, 09:49 GMT

A spokesperson for the school said: “Thank you to each and every parent / carer and young person who braved the elements to attend our open night. We really hope you all got a feel for what makes Craigavon Senior High special and will consider our school in the next stage of your child's educational journey.”

Photographer Tony Hendron was there too and captured a flavour of the night.

1. Dramatic poses

Pictured at the 360 degree camera in the Drama department during the Craigavon Senior High School open night are from left, Drama teachers, Claire McCullough and Beth Hand, Molly Bell, Tandragee Junior High School, Sarah and Andrew Steele, Premier Pix 360 Photo Booth. PT04-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Putting on an act

Clounagh Junior High School pupil, Freddie Thompson tries out one of the costumes in the Drama department during the Craigavon Senior High School open night watched by mum, Tracey and teacher, Beth Hand. PT04-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Enjoying the open night

Mrs Lynsey Beattie, head of Home Economics which includes Child Development, pictured at the Craigavon Senior High School open night with prospective pupils, Jessica Irwin and Katrina Svarte. PT04-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Fun with flags

Pictured in the Geography department at the Craigavon Senior High School open night are from left, Miss Sarah McCulla, head of Geography, Sharon Alaunyte, Lynn McNeill and Killicomaine Junior High School pupils, Lexie McNeill, Maisie Girvan and Mia McNeill. PT04-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

