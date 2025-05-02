18 stunning photos as the 2025 Portadown Dance Festival begins

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd May 2025, 18:25 BST
This year’s Portadown Dance Festival began in fine style on Thursday, May 1 with some fabulous performances by the competitors.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there for the first class – the Lyrical Solo 13 – 14 years.

Emma Mallon performs in the Portadown Dance Festival Lyrical Solo 13-14 years class. PT18-232.

1. On the festival stage

Emma Mallon performs in the Portadown Dance Festival Lyrical Solo 13-14 years class. PT18-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Dara Thornton on the stage for the Portadown Dance Festival Lyrical Solo 13-14 years class. PT18-233.

2. On the festival stage

Dara Thornton on the stage for the Portadown Dance Festival Lyrical Solo 13-14 years class. PT18-233. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Lottie McCann. PT18-231.

3. On the festival stage

Lottie McCann. PT18-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Isabel Gault. PT18-219.

4. On the festival stage

Isabel Gault. PT18-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

