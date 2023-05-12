18 super photos from Loughgall’s coronation tea party and fun day

The Loughgall community in Co Armagh celebrated the coronation of King William III and Queen Camilla with a tea party and fun day on Monday.
The event was organised by Loughgall and District Improvement Association and was held at St Luke’s Church Hall and the Parish Rectory.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured on camera some memorable moments from the special occasion.
1. Fantastic Day
Sisters, Isla (5) and Emma Johnston (3) pictured at the Loughgall tea party on Monday. PT18-263. Pictured by Tony Hendron Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]
2. Fantastic Day
Having a great day are, back row from left, David Anderson, Sharon Calvin and Victor Halligan. Front, from left, May Williamson, Linda Conn and Elizabeth Kirk. PT18-264. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]
3. Fantastic Day
Members of the Simmons and Walker families pictured at the Loughgall coronation tea party on Monday. PT18-261. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]
4. Fantastic Day
Grandad, John Anderson pictured with daughter, Jayne Marrs and grandchildren, from left, Reuben Marrs (8), Logan (7), and Elena (3). PT18-260. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]