Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Some of the guests who enjoyed the celebration at St Luke's Church Hall, Loughgall, on Monday. PT18-262.Some of the guests who enjoyed the celebration at St Luke's Church Hall, Loughgall, on Monday. PT18-262.
Some of the guests who enjoyed the celebration at St Luke's Church Hall, Loughgall, on Monday. PT18-262.

18 super photos from Loughgall’s coronation tea party and fun day

The Loughgall community in Co Armagh celebrated the coronation of King William III and Queen Camilla with a tea party and fun day on Monday.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:36 BST

The event was organised by Loughgall and District Improvement Association and was held at St Luke’s Church Hall and the Parish Rectory.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured on camera some memorable moments from the special occasion.

Sisters, Isla (5) and Emma Johnston (3) pictured at the Loughgall tea party on Monday. PT18-263. Pictured by Tony Hendron

1. Fantastic Day

Sisters, Isla (5) and Emma Johnston (3) pictured at the Loughgall tea party on Monday. PT18-263. Pictured by Tony Hendron Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Having a great day are, back row from left, David Anderson, Sharon Calvin and Victor Halligan. Front, from left, May Williamson, Linda Conn and Elizabeth Kirk. PT18-264.

2. Fantastic Day

Having a great day are, back row from left, David Anderson, Sharon Calvin and Victor Halligan. Front, from left, May Williamson, Linda Conn and Elizabeth Kirk. PT18-264. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Members of the Simmons and Walker families pictured at the Loughgall coronation tea party on Monday. PT18-261.

3. Fantastic Day

Members of the Simmons and Walker families pictured at the Loughgall coronation tea party on Monday. PT18-261. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Grandad, John Anderson pictured with daughter, Jayne Marrs and grandchildren, from left, Reuben Marrs (8), Logan (7), and Elena (3). PT18-260.

4. Fantastic Day

Grandad, John Anderson pictured with daughter, Jayne Marrs and grandchildren, from left, Reuben Marrs (8), Logan (7), and Elena (3). PT18-260. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Loughgall