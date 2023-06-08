If you’re from Newtownabbey, you are part of a community that shares many similar memories.
We asked the readers of the Newtownabbey Times what they remembered about growing up in the region.
There was an amazing response to our appeal on Facebook.
From our much-missed pubs and shops to our unique landmarks, here’s 18 things you'll only understand if you come from the borough.
1. Newtownabbey memories
The Swiss Chalet was a much-loved bar and restaurant in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley. It was knocked down in the summer of 2000 and apartments now stand in its place. Photo: Google
2. Newtownabbey memories
Lots of residents said they had fond memories of going to the Beverley Shops. Photo: Google
3. Newtownabbey memories
The Diamond in the centre of Rathcoole was epicentre for many people during their childhood years. Photo: Google
4. Newtownabbey memories
The Nortel Social Club, affectionately known as The Standard, is still going strong. It's been the site of many special family celebrations and fundraising events over the years. Photo: Google