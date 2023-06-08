Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Newtownabbey.Newtownabbey.
Newtownabbey.

18 things you'll know if you're from Newtownabbey

If you’re from Newtownabbey, you are part of a community that shares many similar memories.
By Russell Keers
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

We asked the readers of the Newtownabbey Times what they remembered about growing up in the region.

There was an amazing response to our appeal on Facebook.

From our much-missed pubs and shops to our unique landmarks, here’s 18 things you'll only understand if you come from the borough.

The Swiss Chalet was a much-loved bar and restaurant in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley. It was knocked down in the summer of 2000 and apartments now stand in its place.

1. Newtownabbey memories

The Swiss Chalet was a much-loved bar and restaurant in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley. It was knocked down in the summer of 2000 and apartments now stand in its place. Photo: Google

Lots of residents said they had fond memories of going to the Beverley Shops.

2. Newtownabbey memories

Lots of residents said they had fond memories of going to the Beverley Shops. Photo: Google

The Diamond in the centre of Rathcoole was epicentre for many people during their childhood years.

3. Newtownabbey memories

The Diamond in the centre of Rathcoole was epicentre for many people during their childhood years. Photo: Google

The Nortel Social Club, affectionately known as The Standard, is still going strong. It's been the site of many special family celebrations and fundraising events over the years.

4. Newtownabbey memories

The Nortel Social Club, affectionately known as The Standard, is still going strong. It's been the site of many special family celebrations and fundraising events over the years. Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NewtownabbeyFacebook