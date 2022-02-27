18-year-old ‘critical’ following Co Armagh crash

Police are appealing for information following the collision in the Forkhill Road area of Mullaghbawn.
Shortly after 1am, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision, which involved a red-coloured Volkswagen Golf.
A police spokesperson confirmed an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 127 of 27/02/22.