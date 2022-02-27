18-year-old ‘critical’ following Co Armagh crash

Police are appealing for information following the collision in the Forkhill Road area of Mullaghbawn.

Shortly after 1am, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision, which involved a red-coloured Volkswagen Golf.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson confirmed an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.