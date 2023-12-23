An 18-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and motorcycle in the Antrim Road area on Friday night.

Police are appealing for information following the crash, which was reported at around 9.20pm.

Sergeant Turner said: “Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues and an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are described as being serious.

"The road was closed for some time but has now reopened.

