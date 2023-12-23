18-year-old seriously injured in Antrim Road traffic collision
Police are appealing for information following the crash, which was reported at around 9.20pm.
Sergeant Turner said: “Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues and an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are described as being serious.
"The road was closed for some time but has now reopened.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference1915 – 22/12/23.”