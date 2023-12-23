Register
BREAKING

18-year-old seriously injured in Antrim Road traffic collision

An 18-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and motorcycle in the Antrim Road area on Friday night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are described as being serious after a traffic collision on the Antrim Road. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are described as being serious after a traffic collision on the Antrim Road. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are described as being serious after a traffic collision on the Antrim Road. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

Police are appealing for information following the crash, which was reported at around 9.20pm.

Sergeant Turner said: “Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues and an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are described as being serious.

"The road was closed for some time but has now reopened.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference1915 – 22/12/23.”

Related topics:Police