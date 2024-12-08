19 cheerful Christmas party night photos from the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown on Saturday

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Dec 2024, 17:36 BST
Saturday’s Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel brought together a variety of work colleagues, friends and neighbours for an evening of seasonal celebrations.

Among the many who attended the party night were healthcare colleagues from various departments at Craigavon Area Hospital and staff from Hyster Yale, TK Maxx, Mitre Security, Escapades Hair Salon, Moira and St Teresa’s Primary School, Lurgan.

Photographer Tony Hendron snapped these great pictures of some of the party-goers.

Admin staff from Craigavon Area Hospital preparing to party. Included are from left, Andrea Harbinson, Sonya Soares and Noleen Campbell. PT50-255.

1. Party night

Admin staff from Craigavon Area Hospital preparing to party. Included are from left, Andrea Harbinson, Sonya Soares and Noleen Campbell. PT50-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Staff of the Gynae Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital ready to party on Saturday night. PT50-254.

2. Party night

Staff of the Gynae Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital ready to party on Saturday night. PT50-254. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking forward to a great night out are Craigavon Area Hospital Laboratory staff from left, Prla Jackson, Amy Smyth and Gillian Brush. PT50-253.

3. Party night

Looking forward to a great night out are Craigavon Area Hospital Laboratory staff from left, Prla Jackson, Amy Smyth and Gillian Brush. PT50-253. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Staff of the Urgent Care Department at Craigavon Area Hospital enjoying the party at the Seagoe Hotel. PT50-252.

4. Party night

Staff of the Urgent Care Department at Craigavon Area Hospital enjoying the party at the Seagoe Hotel. PT50-252. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortadownPrimary schoolTK Maxx
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice