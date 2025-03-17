19 colourful St Patrick's Day photos from St Peter’s GAC parade in Lurgan

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 17:27 BST
St Peter’s GAC in Lurgan celebrated St Patrick’s Day with a weekend music, craic and entertainment.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by on Monday to snap some of those enjoying a fun-filled day of children’s activities, including the annual parade.

Hugh Haughain and daughter, Aurora pictured at the St Peter's GAC St Patrick's Day parade. LM11-216.

Looking cool at the St Peter's GAC St Patrick's Day parade. LM11-215.

Kerrie McGibbon pictured with her sons, Ethan (7) and Jake (10) and the man himself at the St Peter's GAC St Patrick's Day parade and fun day. LM11-201.

Kerrie McGibbon pictured with her sons, Ethan (7) and Jake (10) at the St Peter's GAC St Patrick's Day parade and fun day. LM11-201.

