19 fabulous photos as New Year's Day swimmers make a splash for charity in Carnlough and Crawfordsburn

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jan 2025, 18:26 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 18:28 GMT
Brave swimmers have made a big splash for charity in Northern Ireland by taking part in New Year’s Day fundraising swims.

Hundreds of people took part in the New Year’s Day Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down.

Meanwhile, the annual fundraising dip organised by the Ballymena branch of the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association, took place in Carnlough, Co Antrim.

This popular event, which has been running for more than 50 years, saw hardy participants braving the bracing Antrim coast conditions to jump or dive into the water to the cheers of their supporters.

As these pictures from both events show, there was plenty of fun to be had with some of the swimmers sporting fancy dress for the occasion.

Having fun at the Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down.

1. New Year's Day swim

Photo: Brian Morrison.

Hundreds of people took part in the Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down.

2. New Year's Day swim

Hundreds of people took part in the Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down. Photo: Brian Morrison.

Enjoying the Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down.

3. New Year's Day swim

Enjoying the Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down. Photo: Brian Morrison.

Having fun in the Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down.

4. New Year's Day swim

Having fun in the Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down. Photo: Brian Morrison.

