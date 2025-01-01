Hundreds of people took part in the New Year’s Day Cancer Focus Dare to Dip Event at Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down.

Meanwhile, the annual fundraising dip organised by the Ballymena branch of the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association, took place in Carnlough, Co Antrim.

This popular event, which has been running for more than 50 years, saw hardy participants braving the bracing Antrim coast conditions to jump or dive into the water to the cheers of their supporters.

As these pictures from both events show, there was plenty of fun to be had with some of the swimmers sporting fancy dress for the occasion.

1 . New Year's Day swim Photo: Brian Morrison.

2 . New Year's Day swim Photo: Brian Morrison.

3 . New Year's Day swim Photo: Brian Morrison.