1 . Richard has starred in hit series Fortitude and many stage and TV productions

Richard Dormer, who was born in Portadown in November 1969, is an actor, playwright and screenwriter. He is best known for his roles as Beric Dondarrion in the HBO television series Game of Thrones and Dan Anderssen in Sky Atlantic's Fortitude. He studied at the RADA school of acting in London. After living and working in London, he returned to NI and lives in Belfast. He is married to director Rachel O'Riordan. He gained recognition following his performance as snooker star Alex Higgins in Hurricane in 2003, which he wrote and starred in. He has a string of awards for his work on stage, TV and movies. He was cast as Terri Hooley in the 2012 Good Vibrations

Photo: Photo of Richard Dormer in the movie Jump