There are many famous people from Portadown, artists, TV presenters, sporting heroes and war heroes.
One of the most famous is Gloria Hunniford who has been a TV and radio star for decades and appears on many top shows such as Loose Women, This Morning and The One Show.
Also actors Richard Dormer and Jude Hill, war heroes Anne Acheson and Dr Isobel Addey Tate, sporting heroes Rory Best, Mary Peters and Ronnie McFall as well as many talented individuals.
1. Richard has starred in hit series Fortitude and many stage and TV productions
Richard Dormer, who was born in Portadown in November 1969, is an actor, playwright and screenwriter. He is best known for his roles as Beric Dondarrion in the HBO television series Game of Thrones and Dan Anderssen in Sky Atlantic's Fortitude. He studied at the RADA school of acting in London. After living and working in London, he returned to NI and lives in Belfast. He is married to director Rachel O'Riordan. He gained recognition following his performance as snooker star Alex Higgins in Hurricane in 2003, which he wrote and starred in. He has a string of awards for his work on stage, TV and movies. He was cast as Terri Hooley in the 2012 Good Vibrations
2. Michael O'Neil, manager of the Northern Ireland football squad
NI Football manager and former player Michael O'Neill was born in Portadown in July 1969 to parents Dessie and Patricia O'Neill. He briefly attended the Presentation Convent Primary School before the family moved to Ballymena. A promising Gaelic player, he represented Antrim GAA minors before concentrating on football. In October 1987 he was signed by Newcastle United for a £100,000 fee. After scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances during his first season and helping Newcastle finish eighth in the First Division. O'Neill joined Dundee United in August 1989 for a club record fee of £350,000. After playing for a number of Scottish and English teams, O'Neill retired from playing football in 2004 and began a career in financial services before moving into managing Brechin City F.C. He also managed Shamrock Rovers in Dublin leading them to many victories and then made history by being the first manager of a League of Ireland team to reach the group stages of a European competition. O'Neill was first appointed manager of Northern Ireland in 2011. After a spell at Stoke City, O'Neill returned as manager of NI in December last year. He was awarded an MBE for Northern Ireland's performance at UEFA Euro 2016.
3. Marion 'Mollie' Greeves, daughter of George Cadbury (chocolate manufacturer), set up the Portadown Infant Welfare Centre
Marion Janet ‘Mollie’ Greeves (1894-1979) was the daughter of George Cadbury, a Quaker philanthropist who founded the famous chocolate firm. She married linen manufacturer William Edward Greeves (1890–1960), Deputy Lieutenant and High Sheriff of County Armagh, who was also a Quaker. She lived at Ardeevin House, Portadown. She was the first one of only two female members of the Senate of NI, having been elected to serve as an independent member on 20 June 1950, retiring on 10 June 1969. Mollie started the Portadown Infant Welfare Centre to try to reduce the high infant mortality rate in the 20th century. At the centre pre-natal mothers were given advice on nutrition and hygiene by a trained nurse, who also visited them at home. The centre also held weekly post-natal clinics where babies were weighed and mothers were encouraged to breastfeed. As the linen mills were one of the only mass employers in Portadown and they mainly employed women, Mollie recognised it was crucial for the economy that mothers and babies were healthy, so mothers could return to work quickly. A Girl Guides centre is named in her honour, she was President of the organisation in Ulster. She was awarded an MBE in 1948.
4. Rory Best is one of the most capped rugby players of all time
Ireland and Ulster rugby union player Rory Best, who was raised in Poyntzpass, was educated at Tandragee Junior High School and Portadown College. He then studied agriculture at The University of Newcastle. He was the captain of the Ireland national team from 2016 to 2019. He played hooker for Ulster and was registered for Banbridge RFC, having previously represented the Newcastle Agrics. Best earned 124 caps for Ireland, making his debut in 2005 and retiring at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, his fourth World Cup. Best is one of the most capped rugby players of all time, as well as the most-capped forward to ever represent Ireland. Best toured with the British and Irish Lions side in 2013 and 2017. Best was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to rugby.