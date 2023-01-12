Newtownabbey has been blessed with sports stars, actors and well-known faces for many years. The gallery below features some of those people who have taken their talents to a further level.
Here’s 19 familiar figures who hail from Newtownabbey borough or are connected to it.
1. Dick Strawbridge
Although born in Burma, Dick Strawbridge grew up in Northern Ireland and attended Ballyclare High School in the early 1970s. After a career in the Army, Strawbridge became a household name, appearing on Scrapeheap Challenge and Escape to the Château. He is pictured on the left with former principal of Ballyclare High David Knox and Dr Robert McMillen at the school's awards ceremony in 2009.
Photo: con
2. Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea OBE is a Northern Irish professional motorcycle racer. He competes in the Superbike World Championship and is a six-time champion in the series. The Ballyclare man races for Kawasaki Racing Team.
Photo: con
3. Stephanie Meadow
Stephanie Meadow is a professional golfer from Jordanstown who played for the University of Alabama and made her professional debut at the 2014 US Women's Open at Pinehurst. (Pic by Press Eye).
Photo: Press Eye
4. Jonny Evans
Jonny Evans is a footballer who plays as a defender for Premier League club Leicester City and the Northern Ireland national team. He grew up in Newtownabbey and started his career at Greenisland FC before joining Manchester United. He won the Premier League title three times, as well as winning the Champions League, during his time at Old Trafford, before moving to West Brom. After a three-year spell at the Hawthorns, Evans made the switch to his current club, Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup in 2021.The 35-year-old has scored five times for Northern Ireland and was a key part of Michael O'Neill's squad at the Euro 2016 finals in France. (Pic by Pacemaker).
Photo: Pacemaker